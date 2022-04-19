Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air National Guard continues worldwide deployment

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City departing this week for the Central Command area of responsibility where they will be providing air refueling support for U.S. Air Force and partner nation aircraft.

    The group of around 100 Airman from Iowa are deploying as part of a prescheduled Aerospace Expeditionary Force or “AEF” deployment.

    The deployment tasking has units like the 185th providing aircrew and aircraft maintenance personal along with some of the unit’s KC-135 (K-C-one-thirty-five) refueling aircraft. The group also includes several support personal as part of the aviation deployment package.

    The 185th ARW has been providing people and aircraft for operations in CENTCOM for more than a decade where they have been aiding U.S. military operations in the region. These deployments have active duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard units regularly rotating through bases throughout CENTCOM.

    The arrangement has only a portion of the 185th tasked in order to avoid depleting the unit’s capabilities at home. These Airmen will typically spend a few months in the deployed location where they will provide air refueling support with their KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:23
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW

