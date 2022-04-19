Iowa Air National Guard continues worldwide deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City departing this week for the Central Command area of responsibility where they will be providing air refueling support for U.S. Air Force and partner nation aircraft.



The group of around 100 Airman from Iowa are deploying as part of a prescheduled Aerospace Expeditionary Force or “AEF” deployment.



The deployment tasking has units like the 185th providing aircrew and aircraft maintenance personal along with some of the unit’s KC-135 (K-C-one-thirty-five) refueling aircraft. The group also includes several support personal as part of the aviation deployment package.



The 185th ARW has been providing people and aircraft for operations in CENTCOM for more than a decade where they have been aiding U.S. military operations in the region. These deployments have active duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard units regularly rotating through bases throughout CENTCOM.



The arrangement has only a portion of the 185th tasked in order to avoid depleting the unit’s capabilities at home. These Airmen will typically spend a few months in the deployed location where they will provide air refueling support with their KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.