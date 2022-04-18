Dworshak Fish Cycle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840260" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In Idaho, on the north fork of the Clearwater River, eggs and milt are collected from returning adult salmon at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery (DNFH).

The life cycle of a salmon can be thought of as a long journey to the ocean and back again. In the Pacific Northwest, salmon start their lives in the freshwater rivers of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. As they mature, they travel to the Pacific Ocean, where they grow bigger and stronger before traveling back up the rivers, sometimes over hundreds of miles, to spawn and create the next generation of salmon to start the cycle over again.





LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item

=================================================

This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below

on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for

one Single Use for this Registered Project.



Item Title: Inspiring Sports Hero

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/inspiring-sports-hero-4P2J7YF

Item ID: 4P2J7YF

Author Username: pinkzebra

Licensee: Matthew Cole

Registered Project Name: Dworshak II

License Date: April 18th, 2022

Item License Code: DMX3RGP5BV



The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End

Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues

for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).



For any queries related to this document or license please contact

Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/en-us/requests/new



Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)

PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia

==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====