Dworshak Fish Cycle

    OROFINO, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    In Idaho, on the north fork of the Clearwater River, eggs and milt are collected from returning adult salmon at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery (DNFH).
    The life cycle of a salmon can be thought of as a long journey to the ocean and back again. In the Pacific Northwest, salmon start their lives in the freshwater rivers of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. As they mature, they travel to the Pacific Ocean, where they grow bigger and stronger before traveling back up the rivers, sometimes over hundreds of miles, to spawn and create the next generation of salmon to start the cycle over again.


    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840260
    VIRIN: 220420-N-ER662-121
    Filename: DOD_108925517
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: OROFINO, ID, US 

    Dworshak
    USACE Walla Walla
    steelhead fish
    fish barge
    juvenile adult fish facility

