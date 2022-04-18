Dworshak Fish Cycle

In Idaho, on the north fork of the Clearwater River, eggs and milt are collected from returning adult salmon at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery (DNFH).
The life cycle of a salmon can be thought of as a long journey to the ocean and back again. In the Pacific Northwest, salmon start their lives in the freshwater rivers of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. As they mature, they travel to the Pacific Ocean, where they grow bigger and stronger before traveling back up the rivers, sometimes over hundreds of miles, to spawn and create the next generation of salmon to start the cycle over again.
