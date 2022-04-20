Army Officials Brief Award of Next Gen Weapons Contract

Army Maj. Gen. Anthony W. Potts, Program Executive Officer Soldier; Army Brig. Gen. Larry Q. Burris, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team director; and Army Brig. Gen. William M. Boruff, Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments and Ammunition, conduct a media roundtable on the award of next generation squad weapons contracts.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840256
|Filename:
|DOD_108925346
|Length:
|00:51:37
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
