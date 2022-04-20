Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Officials Brief Award of Next Gen Weapons Contract

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Maj. Gen. Anthony W. Potts, Program Executive Officer Soldier; Army Brig. Gen. Larry Q. Burris, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team director; and Army Brig. Gen. William M. Boruff, Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments and Ammunition, conduct a media roundtable on the award of next generation squad weapons contracts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840256
    Filename: DOD_108925346
    Length: 00:51:37
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Officials Brief Award of Next Gen Weapons Contract, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
