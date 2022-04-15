Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency obstetric intervention training keeps BACH OBGYNs, Midwives ready

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH OBGYNs and Midwives participated in emergency obstetric intervention training conducted through Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Perinatal Regionalization Program. The training includes simulated OB emergencies that the staff must work through together in a controlled environment. BACH OBGYN Capt. (Dr.) Amanda Haney said the training enables providers to remain proficient and ready to respond to obstetric emergencies.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 12:19
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    BACH
    Army Medicine
    DHA

