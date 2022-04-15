Emergency obstetric intervention training keeps BACH OBGYNs, Midwives ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BACH OBGYNs and Midwives participated in emergency obstetric intervention training conducted through Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Perinatal Regionalization Program. The training includes simulated OB emergencies that the staff must work through together in a controlled environment. BACH OBGYN Capt. (Dr.) Amanda Haney said the training enables providers to remain proficient and ready to respond to obstetric emergencies.