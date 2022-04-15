BACH OBGYNs and Midwives participated in emergency obstetric intervention training conducted through Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Perinatal Regionalization Program. The training includes simulated OB emergencies that the staff must work through together in a controlled environment. BACH OBGYN Capt. (Dr.) Amanda Haney said the training enables providers to remain proficient and ready to respond to obstetric emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 12:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840254
|VIRIN:
|220415-O-OT285-041
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108925321
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Emergency obstetric intervention training keeps BACH OBGYNs, Midwives ready, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
soldier
Fort Campbell
delivery
healthcare
patient
Kentucky
Tennessee
baby
Nashville
military health system
labor
hospital
readiness
Midwife
Obgyn
federal employee
Vanderbilt University medical center
mil-civ
military civilian partnership
Amanda Haney
obstetric emergency
