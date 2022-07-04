MacDill Celebrates the Month of the Military Child (with captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military children sit down for interviews about their parents and what they do in the military, April 7, 2022 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. April is celebrated as the month of the Military Child and highlights the unique life and challenges of military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)