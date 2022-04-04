Electric rotary aircraft completes first Eglin flight

Watch as the Lift Hexa, an electric rotary aircraft, completes its first test flight April 4 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp & Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|840242
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-DH002-0016
|Filename:
|DOD_108925120
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
