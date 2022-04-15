Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    What’s up Mariners Nation? This is Senior Master Sgt. Patrick O’Bryan from the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I wanna give a shout out to my family and friends in Olympia, Washington and all you fans in T-Mobile Park. Let’s Go Mariners, see us rise!

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 09:50
    Category: Greetings
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US

    This work, Mariners shout out video, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Seattle Mariners
    MLB2022

