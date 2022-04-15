Mariners shout out video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What’s up Mariners Nation? This is Senior Master Sgt. Patrick O’Bryan from the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I wanna give a shout out to my family and friends in Olympia, Washington and all you fans in T-Mobile Park. Let’s Go Mariners, see us rise!