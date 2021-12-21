SCOPE- M, Microwave Power Beaming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Safe and Continuous Power Beaming Microwave (SCOPE-M) is a U.S. Naval Research Laboratory research project which delivers one kilowatt of electrical power at a distance of a kilometer using a microwave beam. SCOPE-M is built of tens of thousands of x-band antennas. Each of these antennas is connected to a small rectifier diode that diode converts the incident microwave power into DC electrical power.This demonstration paves the way for power beaming on earth in space and power beaming from space to the earth.