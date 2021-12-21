Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOPE- M, Microwave Power Beaming

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Safe and Continuous Power Beaming Microwave (SCOPE-M) is a U.S. Naval Research Laboratory research project which delivers one kilowatt of electrical power at a distance of a kilometer using a microwave beam. SCOPE-M is built of tens of thousands of x-band antennas. Each of these antennas is connected to a small rectifier diode that diode converts the incident microwave power into DC electrical power.This demonstration paves the way for power beaming on earth in space and power beaming from space to the earth.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840238
    VIRIN: 211221-N-UI176-1001
    Filename: DOD_108924986
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: DC, US

    Naval Research Laboratory
    NRL
    USNRL
    Power beaming

