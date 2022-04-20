Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFC Welcome to MRDC's Spring Research Festival 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Ms. Kate Kelly, Chief Human Capital Officer at the Army Futures Command, provides welcome remarks to MRDC's 2022 Spring Research Festival.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 09:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840236
    VIRIN: 220420-A-YX353-0001
    Filename: DOD_108924905
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US

    AFC
    Special Events
    Army Futures Command
    MRDC
    Spring Research Festival

