AFC Welcome to MRDC's Spring Research Festival 2022

Ms. Kate Kelly, Chief Human Capital Officer at the Army Futures Command, provides welcome remarks to MRDC's 2022 Spring Research Festival.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840236
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-YX353-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924905
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
