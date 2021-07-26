Honor Our Fallen - Gold Star Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The loss of a Marine changes those they leave behind forever. As we pause in their honor this Memorial Day, MCCS highlights the dedicated work of the Headquarters Marine Corps Casualty Affairs office and the team of civilians and Marines who begin the work of supporting new Gold Star families.