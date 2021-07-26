Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Our Fallen - Gold Star Families

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    The loss of a Marine changes those they leave behind forever. As we pause in their honor this Memorial Day, MCCS highlights the dedicated work of the Headquarters Marine Corps Casualty Affairs office and the team of civilians and Marines who begin the work of supporting new Gold Star families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840231
    VIRIN: 210726-M-JB228-910
    Filename: DOD_108924875
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Our Fallen - Gold Star Families, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

