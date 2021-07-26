The loss of a Marine changes those they leave behind forever. As we pause in their honor this Memorial Day, MCCS highlights the dedicated work of the Headquarters Marine Corps Casualty Affairs office and the team of civilians and Marines who begin the work of supporting new Gold Star families.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840231
|VIRIN:
|210726-M-JB228-910
|Filename:
|DOD_108924875
|Length:
|00:07:54
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Honor Our Fallen - Gold Star Families, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
