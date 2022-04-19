Sgt. Jonathan Pemberton of the U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts a tandem skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 19 April 2022. USAPT is conducting tandem skydives in their first event of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840230
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-id671-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108924874
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Puerto Rico, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
