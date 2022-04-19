Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Puerto Rico

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    04.19.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. Jonathan Pemberton of the U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts a tandem skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 19 April 2022. USAPT is conducting tandem skydives in their first event of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Osorio) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840230
    VIRIN: 220419-A-id671-668
    Filename: DOD_108924874
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in Puerto Rico, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Miami
    skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Army
    weeklyvideos

