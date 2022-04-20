Invictus Games The Hague Highlight Trailer | Day 3

A highlight video of of the Invictus Games The Hague. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840227
|VIRIN:
|220420-M-HH765-887
|Filename:
|DOD_108924809
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
