Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games The Hague Highlight Trailer | Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    A highlight video of of the Invictus Games The Hague. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840227
    VIRIN: 220420-M-HH765-887
    Filename: DOD_108924809
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games The Hague Highlight Trailer | Day 3, by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training camp
    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT