Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Jackson-Frazer and Sgt. 1st Class Blade DeLaRosa discuss SHARP professional self-care during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Jackson-Frazer is the sexual assault response coordinator for U.S. Army NATO Brigade and DeLaRosa is the SARC for the 598th Transportation Brigade. Both units are headquartered at Sembach Kaserne in Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 06:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840222
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-QI808-1001
|PIN:
|220419
|Filename:
|DOD_108924759
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
