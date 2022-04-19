video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Jackson-Frazer and Sgt. 1st Class Blade DeLaRosa discuss SHARP professional self-care during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Jackson-Frazer is the sexual assault response coordinator for U.S. Army NATO Brigade and DeLaRosa is the SARC for the 598th Transportation Brigade. Both units are headquartered at Sembach Kaserne in Germany.