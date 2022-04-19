Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Jackson-Frazer and Sgt. 1st Class Blade DeLaRosa discuss SHARP professional self-care during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Jackson-Frazer is the sexual assault response coordinator for U.S. Army NATO Brigade and DeLaRosa is the SARC for the 598th Transportation Brigade. Both units are headquartered at Sembach Kaserne in Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 06:07
    Length: 00:03:01
    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

