U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct in-air refueling operations with U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 9, 2022. The KC-135 delivers Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840221
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-HX271-0015
|Filename:
|DOD_108924744
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Air Refuel F-16s, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT