The 39th Medical Group trained members from across Incirlik Air Base on Tactical Casualty Combat Care techniques.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 03:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840211
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924666
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik AB hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT