    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik AB hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise

    TURKEY

    03.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 39th Medical Group trained members from across Incirlik Air Base on Tactical Casualty Combat Care techniques.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 03:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840211
    VIRIN: 220326-F-F3202-001
    Filename: DOD_108924666
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB hosts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exercise, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    USAFE
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    Air Force

