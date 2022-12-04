All Grown Up: Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Dominique Crittenden, assigned to 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps, details his experience growing up as a child of two active duty parents serving in the U.S. Air Force. April has been formally recognized as the Month of The Military Child by the Department of Defense since 1986, and serves as a reminder to honor the sacrifices and hardships placed upon military families, especially children, worldwide. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Dean Johnson)