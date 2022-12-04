Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Grown Up: Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    04.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Dominique Crittenden, assigned to 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps, details his experience growing up as a child of two active duty parents serving in the U.S. Air Force. April has been formally recognized as the Month of The Military Child by the Department of Defense since 1986, and serves as a reminder to honor the sacrifices and hardships placed upon military families, especially children, worldwide. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Dean Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 07:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840210
    VIRIN: 220412-A-BY519-1004
    Filename: DOD_108924665
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Hometown: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Grown Up: Month of the Military Child, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT