All Grown Up: Month of the Military Child

U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Dominique Crittenden, assigned to 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps, details his experience growing up as a child of two active duty parents serving in the U.S. Air Force. April has been formally recognized as the Month of The Military Child by the Department of Defense since 1986, and serves as a reminder to honor the sacrifices and hardships placed upon military families, especially children, worldwide. (U.S. Army video produced by Spc. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 07:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|840210
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-BY519-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108924665
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Hometown:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
