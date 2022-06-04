Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Transportation Battalion B-Roll Package

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 25th Transportation Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducts an academics competition to test the Soldiers' skills and knowledge in movement control at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, April 6, 2022. The competition was held by the Movement Control Academy to maintain the battalion’s readiness and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, 20th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 07:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840204
    VIRIN: 220406-A-RA940-1015
    Filename: DOD_108924616
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KR

    This work, 25th Transportation Battalion B-Roll Package, by PFC Jasmalyn Sihakhom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

