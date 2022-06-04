U.S. Army 25th Transportation Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducts an academics competition to test the Soldiers' skills and knowledge in movement control at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, April 6, 2022. The competition was held by the Movement Control Academy to maintain the battalion’s readiness and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, 20th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 07:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840204
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-RA940-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_108924616
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 25th Transportation Battalion B-Roll Package, by PFC Jasmalyn Sihakhom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
South)
Republic of Korea (Korea
