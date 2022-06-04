25th Transportation Battalion B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 25th Transportation Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducts an academics competition to test the Soldiers' skills and knowledge in movement control at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu, April 6, 2022. The competition was held by the Movement Control Academy to maintain the battalion’s readiness and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jasmalyn Sihakhom, 20th Public Affairs Detachment.)