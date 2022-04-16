Arizona National Guard teams up with local and federal agencies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 91st Civil Support Team-Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arizona National Guard, teams up with Federal Bureau of Investigation Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordinator, FBI STAB 5 Team, FBI Hazardous Evidence Response Team, Arizona Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad, and the Glendale Arizona Fire - Hazmat, at the Biowatch exercise conducted on April 15-16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.



The Soldiers and Airmen of the 91 CST took part in the inter-agency exercise in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, which will be held at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.



The Soldiers and Airmen of the 91CST serve the communities of Arizona by bringing their specialized skills to augment the capabilities of Civil Authorities at events in which a catastrophic loss of life or property could occur due to weapons of mass destruction, terrorist attack, or natural disasters.