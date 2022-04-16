Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard teams up with local and federal agencies

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 91st Civil Support Team-Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arizona National Guard, teams up with Federal Bureau of Investigation Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordinator, FBI STAB 5 Team, FBI Hazardous Evidence Response Team, Arizona Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad, and the Glendale Arizona Fire - Hazmat, at the Biowatch exercise conducted on April 15-16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

    The Soldiers and Airmen of the 91 CST took part in the inter-agency exercise in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, which will be held at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.

    The Soldiers and Airmen of the 91CST serve the communities of Arizona by bringing their specialized skills to augment the capabilities of Civil Authorities at events in which a catastrophic loss of life or property could occur due to weapons of mass destruction, terrorist attack, or natural disasters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840193
    VIRIN: 220416-A-BT406-634
    Filename: DOD_108924541
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard teams up with local and federal agencies, by SSG Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    FBI
    AZANG
    AZNG
    AZARNG
    Glendale Fire Department

