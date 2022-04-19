Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic Stratotanker rests on JBPH-H flightline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A KC-135R Stratotanker, numbered 60-0329 and assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, is projected to end its more than 60-year-long operational career in the month of April, 2022.

    On May 31, 1967, a skilled aircrew flew aircraft 60-0329 on the first of it's kind refueling mission, entailing a tri-level refueling procedure in support of U.S. Navy aircraft which endured dangerously low levels of fuel.

    The Stratotanker has been in service within the Hawaii Air National Guard from 1993 until present, and is slated to be received by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 21:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840186
    VIRIN: 220419-Z-GR156-0001
    Filename: DOD_108924474
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Stratotanker rests on JBPH-H flightline, by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    203rd Air Refueling Squadron
    60-0329

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT