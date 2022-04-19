Historic Stratotanker rests on JBPH-H flightline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135R Stratotanker, numbered 60-0329 and assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, is projected to end its more than 60-year-long operational career in the month of April, 2022.



On May 31, 1967, a skilled aircrew flew aircraft 60-0329 on the first of it's kind refueling mission, entailing a tri-level refueling procedure in support of U.S. Navy aircraft which endured dangerously low levels of fuel.



The Stratotanker has been in service within the Hawaii Air National Guard from 1993 until present, and is slated to be received by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.