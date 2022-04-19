Historic Stratotanker rests on JBPH-H flightline

A KC-135R Stratotanker, numbered 60-0329 and assigned to the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron, is projected to end its more than 60-year-long operational career in the month of April, 2022.
On May 31, 1967, a skilled aircrew flew aircraft 60-0329 on the first of it's kind refueling mission, entailing a tri-level refueling procedure in support of U.S. Navy aircraft which endured dangerously low levels of fuel.
The Stratotanker has been in service within the Hawaii Air National Guard from 1993 until present, and is slated to be received by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840186
|VIRIN:
|220419-Z-GR156-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924474
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
