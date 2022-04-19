Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Travis Airmen support joint effort

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis AFB and Airmen from the 4th Airlift Squadron, McChord AFB, Washington, participated in a joint effort to support the U.S. Navy in a vessel recovery mission at Naval Weapons Station China Lake, April 8, 2022.

    The recovery mission provided Travis Airmen the opportunity to showcase their agile capabilities in conjunction with another branch of service at a moment’s notice.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840185
    VIRIN: 220412-F-UO290-1002
    Filename: DOD_108924371
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Travis Airmen support joint effort, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travis Airmen support joint effort

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    4 AS
    60 APS
    AF75
    TrUSt Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT