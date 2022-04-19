Travis Airmen support joint effort

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis AFB and Airmen from the 4th Airlift Squadron, McChord AFB, Washington, participated in a joint effort to support the U.S. Navy in a vessel recovery mission at Naval Weapons Station China Lake, April 8, 2022.



The recovery mission provided Travis Airmen the opportunity to showcase their agile capabilities in conjunction with another branch of service at a moment’s notice.



Senior Airman Austin Wollenberg, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist and team chief discusses this unique and interesting mission.

(U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)