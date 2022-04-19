Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis AFB and Airmen from the 4th Airlift Squadron, McChord AFB, Washington, participated in a joint effort to support the U.S. Navy in a vessel recovery mission at Naval Weapons Station China Lake, April 8, 2022.
The recovery mission provided Travis Airmen the opportunity to showcase their agile capabilities in conjunction with another branch of service at a moment’s notice.
Senior Airman Austin Wollenberg, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist and team chief discusses this unique and interesting mission.
(U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 19:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840184
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924370
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen support joint effort, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
