Virtual JBPHH Water Update

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 19, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Capt. Randall Harmeyer answer questions and gives updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live update broadcast over social media. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble)
|04.19.2022
|04.19.2022 20:08
|Briefings
|840182
|220419-N-TO792-1001
|DOD_108924348
|00:12:29
|HONOLULU, HI, US
