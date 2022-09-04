Kunsan Bataan Death March Memorial Ruck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen, soldiers and civilians march in memory of the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2022. On April 9, 1942, 67,000 Filipinos and 10,000 U.S. military members began a forced 65 mile trek to prisoner of war camps after losing the Battle of Bataan. Due to harsh conditions and ill treatment, 20,000 people died on the march before reaching their destination.