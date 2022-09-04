Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Bataan Death March Memorial Ruck

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen, soldiers and civilians march in memory of the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2022. On April 9, 1942, 67,000 Filipinos and 10,000 U.S. military members began a forced 65 mile trek to prisoner of war camps after losing the Battle of Bataan. Due to harsh conditions and ill treatment, 20,000 people died on the march before reaching their destination.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840178
    VIRIN: 220409-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_108924313
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: KR

    Bataan Death March
    Filipino-Americans
    8FW

