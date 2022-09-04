Kunsan Bataan Death March Memorial Ruck

Airmen, soldiers and civilians march in memory of the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2022. On April 9, 1942, 67,000 Filipinos and 10,000 U.S. military members began a forced 65 mile trek to prisoner of war camps after losing the Battle of Bataan. Due to harsh conditions and ill treatment, 20,000 people died on the march before reaching their destination.
