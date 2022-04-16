B-Roll Package: U.S. Marines assigned to Recruiting Station New York host a recruiting event and interact with attendees at the New York International Auto Show 2022 at Javits Center in New York, Apr. 16, 2022.
Beginning to 00;1;55;22 Interview with GySgt. Oscar T. Hayott, production recruiter, Recruiting Station New York.
00;1;55;22 to 00;04;34;15 Quantico Marine Corps Band performances.
00;06;23;15 to 00;06;44;18 entrance to the New York International Auto Show 2022 at Javits Center.
00;06;44;18 to end B-Roll of U.S. Marine Corps recruiters with Recruiting Station New York, 1st Marine Corps District, interacting with the crowd.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840171
|VIRIN:
|220416-M-CA957-362
|Filename:
|DOD_108924203
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York International Auto Show 2022 Recruiting Station New York B-Roll Package, by Sgt Tojyea Matally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
