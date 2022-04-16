Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York International Auto Show 2022 Recruiting Station New York B-Roll Package

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Tojyea Matally 

    1st Marine Corps District

    B-Roll Package: U.S. Marines assigned to Recruiting Station New York host a recruiting event and interact with attendees at the New York International Auto Show 2022 at Javits Center in New York, Apr. 16, 2022.

    Beginning to 00;1;55;22 Interview with GySgt. Oscar T. Hayott, production recruiter, Recruiting Station New York.
    00;1;55;22 to 00;04;34;15 Quantico Marine Corps Band performances.
    00;06;23;15 to 00;06;44;18 entrance to the New York International Auto Show 2022 at Javits Center.
    00;06;44;18 to end B-Roll of U.S. Marine Corps recruiters with Recruiting Station New York, 1st Marine Corps District, interacting with the crowd.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840171
    VIRIN: 220416-M-CA957-362
    Filename: DOD_108924203
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York International Auto Show 2022 Recruiting Station New York B-Roll Package, by Sgt Tojyea Matally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

