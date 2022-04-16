New York International Auto Show 2022 Recruiting Station New York B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll Package: U.S. Marines assigned to Recruiting Station New York host a recruiting event and interact with attendees at the New York International Auto Show 2022 at Javits Center in New York, Apr. 16, 2022.



Beginning to 00;1;55;22 Interview with GySgt. Oscar T. Hayott, production recruiter, Recruiting Station New York.

00;1;55;22 to 00;04;34;15 Quantico Marine Corps Band performances.

00;06;23;15 to 00;06;44;18 entrance to the New York International Auto Show 2022 at Javits Center.

00;06;44;18 to end B-Roll of U.S. Marine Corps recruiters with Recruiting Station New York, 1st Marine Corps District, interacting with the crowd.