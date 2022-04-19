The Maxwell-River Region Partnership for Educational Excellence is a group of individuals made up of Air University faculty, school district superintendents and faculty, state/local government officials, and many other organizations. These entities came together to tackle issues related to K-12 education in the River Region and to ensure that the needs of military personnel in the area were addressed. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 16:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840158
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-VZ654-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108924026
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT