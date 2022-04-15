Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 2-22: NEO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise, in support of Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, in Twentynine Palms, California, April 15, 2022. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840157
    VIRIN: 220415-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_108924025
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-22: NEO, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    NEO
    non-combatant evacuation operation exercise
    AST-3
    Assault Support Tactics
    WTI 2-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT