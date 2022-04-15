U.S. Marines attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise, in support of Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, in Twentynine Palms, California, April 15, 2022. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840157
|VIRIN:
|220415-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924025
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WTI 2-22: NEO, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
