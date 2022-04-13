WTI 2-22 Close Air Support  exercise

U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), call for fire utilizing close air support and field artillery, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Observation Point Feets (OP Feets), Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, April 13, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840156
|VIRIN:
|220413-M-TH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924018
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
