Why I Serve: Sgt. Syron Mckenzie

Sgt. Syron Mckenzie, Maryland Army National Guard, discusses his reasons for joining the Army and his continued service during an interview at Fort Rucker, Alabama, on April 18, 2022. Mckenzie is an Advanced Individual Training Soldier learning the skills necessary to become qualified as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator, military occupational specialty (MOS) 15Q. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 16:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840152
|VIRIN:
|220418-A-TT120-717
|Filename:
|DOD_108923887
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
