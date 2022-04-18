Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Sgt. Syron Mckenzie

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Sgt. Syron Mckenzie, Maryland Army National Guard, discusses his reasons for joining the Army and his continued service during an interview at Fort Rucker, Alabama, on April 18, 2022. Mckenzie is an Advanced Individual Training Soldier learning the skills necessary to become qualified as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator, military occupational specialty (MOS) 15Q. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 16:55
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Sgt. Syron Mckenzie, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    nco
    service
    army
    aviation

