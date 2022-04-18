Why I Serve: Sgt. Syron Mckenzie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Syron Mckenzie, Maryland Army National Guard, discusses his reasons for joining the Army and his continued service during an interview at Fort Rucker, Alabama, on April 18, 2022. Mckenzie is an Advanced Individual Training Soldier learning the skills necessary to become qualified as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator, military occupational specialty (MOS) 15Q. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)