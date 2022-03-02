7th Infantry Division Soldiers complete a mini-competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Feb. 3-4, 2022. Soldiers competed in preparation the 2022 Best Ranger Competition hosted at Fort Benning.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840145
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-DN279-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923774
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7ID Best Ranger Competition Team mini-comp, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
