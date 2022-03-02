Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ID Best Ranger Competition Team mini-comp

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    7th Infantry Division Soldiers complete a mini-competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Feb. 3-4, 2022. Soldiers competed in preparation the 2022 Best Ranger Competition hosted at Fort Benning.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840145
    VIRIN: 220203-A-DN279-1001
    Filename: DOD_108923774
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Best Ranger competition
    best ranger competition 2022
    bayonet academy

