    319th Civil Engineer Snow Removal

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Airman from the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron work around the clock during a blizzard to ensure the airfield and its runway remain operational 12 April, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840142
    VIRIN: 220412-F-CI246-712
    Filename: DOD_108923705
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Civil Engineer Snow Removal, by A1C Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blizzard
    Grand Forks AFB
    Snow Removal
    Plow
    319 CES
    319 RW

