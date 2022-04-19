Invictus Games The Hague | Recap B-Roll | Day Three

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recap of day three of the Invictus Games The Hague, team U.S. is training for the Invictus Games The Hague, which will be composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe).