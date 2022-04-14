The 97th Security Forces Squadron hosted a three-day exercise, challenging the physical and mental strengths of Airmen from around Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 12 through 14, 2022. The event included community cleanup, a squadron run and ruck along with speeches from base leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840129
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-XN197-792
|Filename:
|DOD_108923562
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 97th SFS raises 'The Standard' for mobility Airmen, by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT