    97th SFS raises 'The Standard' for mobility Airmen

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 97th Security Forces Squadron hosted a three-day exercise, challenging the physical and mental strengths of Airmen from around Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 12 through 14, 2022. The event included community cleanup, a squadron run and ruck along with speeches from base leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840129
    VIRIN: 220414-F-XN197-792
    Filename: DOD_108923562
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    security forces
    altus afb
    aetc
    97 amw
    97 sfs

