    WTI 2-22: AST 3

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) exercise, as part of Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-22, at Kiwanis Park and Arizona Western College, in Yuma, Arizona, on April 15, 2021. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation as well as FHA operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840118
    VIRIN: 220418-M-YS285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108923458
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-22: AST 3, by Cpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

