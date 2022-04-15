WTI 2-22: AST 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) exercise, as part of Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-22, at Kiwanis Park and Arizona Western College, in Yuma, Arizona, on April 15, 2021. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation as well as FHA operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)