WTI 2-22: AST 3

U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) exercise, as part of Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-22, at Kiwanis Park and Arizona Western College, in Yuma, Arizona, on April 15, 2021. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation as well as FHA operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)
|04.15.2022
|04.19.2022 13:13
|B-Roll
|840118
|220418-M-YS285-1001
|DOD_108923458
|00:03:55
|YUMA, AZ, US
|1
|1
