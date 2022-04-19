Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: Pittsburgh District - Charleroi Lock and Dam project

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Carol Vernon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Alan Nogy, a Pittsburgh District lockmaster, Kirk McWilliams a Pittsburgh District resident engineer, and District Commander Col. Adam Czekanski about the ongoing work taking place at the Pittsburgh District's Charleroi Lock and Dam project.

    Learn more about the lock and dam at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-and-Dams/Locks-Dam-4-Mon-River/

    Video by: Michel Sauret

    USACE
    Pittsburgh District
    Charleroi Lock and Dam

