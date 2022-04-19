55 From the Field: Pittsburgh District - Charleroi Lock and Dam project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Alan Nogy, a Pittsburgh District lockmaster, Kirk McWilliams a Pittsburgh District resident engineer, and District Commander Col. Adam Czekanski about the ongoing work taking place at the Pittsburgh District's Charleroi Lock and Dam project.



Learn more about the lock and dam at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-and-Dams/Locks-Dam-4-Mon-River/



Video by: Michel Sauret