Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Alan Nogy, a Pittsburgh District lockmaster, Kirk McWilliams a Pittsburgh District resident engineer, and District Commander Col. Adam Czekanski about the ongoing work taking place at the Pittsburgh District's Charleroi Lock and Dam project.
Learn more about the lock and dam at https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Locks-and-Dams/Locks-Dam-4-Mon-River/
Video by: Michel Sauret
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840106
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-FL475-601
|Filename:
|DOD_108923237
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55 From the Field: Pittsburgh District - Charleroi Lock and Dam project, by Carol Vernon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT