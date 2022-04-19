Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Office keeps force armed and ready

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Nearly every Airman at some point and perhaps many points in their career will carry a rifle, pistol, revolver or some sort of small arms. It's one of the things that keeps our more than 300,000 Airmen members of an "armed" force. Matthew Hamer, Small Arms Integrated Product Team chief, explained on a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast how his office at Robins AFB, Georgia, ensures Airmen have the right arms and right ammunition at the right time to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 10:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840105
    VIRIN: 220413-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_108923230
    Length: 00:17:19
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Sustainment
    Small Arms
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC

