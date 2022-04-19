Office keeps force armed and ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly every Airman at some point and perhaps many points in their career will carry a rifle, pistol, revolver or some sort of small arms. It's one of the things that keeps our more than 300,000 Airmen members of an "armed" force. Matthew Hamer, Small Arms Integrated Product Team chief, explained on a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast how his office at Robins AFB, Georgia, ensures Airmen have the right arms and right ammunition at the right time to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)