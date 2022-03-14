111.TV.171 - As the third installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The United Nations Offensive” highlights the successful U.N. advance north of the 38th Parallel from 20 September to 20 October 1950. This episode highlights the liberation of the South Korean capital, Seoul, and the stunning capture of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840099
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-VT406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923196
|Length:
|00:29:24
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
