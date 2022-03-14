Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The United Nations Offensive

    KS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.171 - As the third installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The United Nations Offensive” highlights the successful U.N. advance north of the 38th Parallel from 20 September to 20 October 1950. This episode highlights the liberation of the South Korean capital, Seoul, and the stunning capture of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 09:48
    Video ID: 840099
    VIRIN: 220314-A-VT406-001
    Filename: DOD_108923196
    Length: 00:29:24
    Location: KS, US

    TAGS

    The Big Picture

