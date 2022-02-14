video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.170 - As the second installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The Turning of the Tide” looks at the changing face of the Korean War in August and September of 1950. Featuring footage of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, the episode focuses on combat along the Pusan Perimeter concluding with the landings at Inchon. This sets the stage for the next The Big Picture episode that highlights the battle for Seoul and the crossing of the 38th Parallel.