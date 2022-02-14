Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The Turning of the Tide

    KS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.170 - As the second installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The Turning of the Tide” looks at the changing face of the Korean War in August and September of 1950. Featuring footage of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, the episode focuses on combat along the Pusan Perimeter concluding with the landings at Inchon. This sets the stage for the next The Big Picture episode that highlights the battle for Seoul and the crossing of the 38th Parallel.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840097
    VIRIN: 220214-A-VT406-001
    Filename: DOD_108923164
    Length: 00:29:34
    Location: KS, US

    This work, The Big Picture: The Turning of the Tide, by Dominic Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Big Picture

