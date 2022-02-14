111.TV.170 - As the second installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The Turning of the Tide” looks at the changing face of the Korean War in August and September of 1950. Featuring footage of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, the episode focuses on combat along the Pusan Perimeter concluding with the landings at Inchon. This sets the stage for the next The Big Picture episode that highlights the battle for Seoul and the crossing of the 38th Parallel.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840097
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-VT406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923164
|Length:
|00:29:34
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
