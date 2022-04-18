Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Reports 001

    04.18.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S Customs and Border Protection reports on the fiscal year 2023 budget allocations for border security technology, discussions with the government of Singapore about critical partnerships in secure trade and customs operations, as well as lifesaving search and rescue operations along America's southern border.

    Chapters

    00:00 - Intro
    00:10 - Story #1 - FY23 Budget Allocations Border Security Technology
    02:10 - Story #2 - International Relations w/Singapore
    03:44 - Story #3 - Search & Rescue

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840096
    VIRIN: 220418-H-D0456-001
    Filename: DOD_108923154
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Reports 001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    border protection
    Singapore
    technology
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    CBP Reports
    cbpreports

