CBP Reports 001

U.S Customs and Border Protection reports on the fiscal year 2023 budget allocations for border security technology, discussions with the government of Singapore about critical partnerships in secure trade and customs operations, as well as lifesaving search and rescue operations along America's southern border.



Chapters



00:00 - Intro

00:10 - Story #1 - FY23 Budget Allocations Border Security Technology

02:10 - Story #2 - International Relations w/Singapore

03:44 - Story #3 - Search & Rescue



