CBP Reports 001

U.S Customs and Border Protection reports on the fiscal year 2023 budget allocations for border security technology, discussions with the government of Singapore about critical partnerships in secure trade and customs operations, as well as lifesaving search and rescue operations along America's southern border.
Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:10 - Story #1 - FY23 Budget Allocations Border Security Technology
02:10 - Story #2 - International Relations w/Singapore
03:44 - Story #3 - Search & Rescue
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840096
|VIRIN:
|220418-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923154
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
