    Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Mission

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is so broad that it's impossible to summarize it in one sentence. The district offers services in engineering, construction, design, navigation, water management, regulatory, real estate, environmental, recreation and much more. The Pittsburgh District serves the region by helping solve water resource problems of all sizes, from local municipal flood mitigation to river navigation. This video highlights just some of the core competencies of the Pittsburgh District mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840095
    VIRIN: 220419-O-TI382-219
    Filename: DOD_108923140
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District: Recruiting Video - Mission, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water
    USACE
    Mission
    Recruiting
    Pittsburgh District
    Army Corps Engineers

