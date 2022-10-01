video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.169 - As the first installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The First Forty Days in Korea” follows several companies of the 24th Infantry Division during America’s entry into the war. Unlike later episodes of The Big Picture which offer interviews with subject matter experts, “The First Forty Days in Korea” is almost exclusively narrated combat footage recorded and produced by the Army Signal Corps.