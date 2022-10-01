Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The First Forty Days in Korea

    01.10.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.169 - As the first installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The First Forty Days in Korea” follows several companies of the 24th Infantry Division during America’s entry into the war. Unlike later episodes of The Big Picture which offer interviews with subject matter experts, “The First Forty Days in Korea” is almost exclusively narrated combat footage recorded and produced by the Army Signal Corps.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Picture: The First Forty Days in Korea, by Dominic Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

