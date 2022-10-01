111.TV.169 - As the first installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “The First Forty Days in Korea” follows several companies of the 24th Infantry Division during America’s entry into the war. Unlike later episodes of The Big Picture which offer interviews with subject matter experts, “The First Forty Days in Korea” is almost exclusively narrated combat footage recorded and produced by the Army Signal Corps.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840094
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-VT406-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923139
|Length:
|00:29:37
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
