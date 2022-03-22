U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about the challenges of recruiting for the Air Force and Space Force in 2022. Thomas discusses the battle with private companies for talent in the 17 to 24-year-old age group and benefits the military offers compared to those companies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 08:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840092
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923082
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Challenges in 2022), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
