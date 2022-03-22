In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Challenges in 2022)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840092" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about the challenges of recruiting for the Air Force and Space Force in 2022. Thomas discusses the battle with private companies for talent in the 17 to 24-year-old age group and benefits the military offers compared to those companies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)