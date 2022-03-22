Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Challenges in 2022)

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about the challenges of recruiting for the Air Force and Space Force in 2022. Thomas discusses the battle with private companies for talent in the 17 to 24-year-old age group and benefits the military offers compared to those companies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840092
    VIRIN: 220322-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108923082
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE

    This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Challenges in 2022), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Air Force Recruiting
    Radio Interview
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    AFN Kaiserslautern

