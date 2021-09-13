Liberty Wing Airmen participate in INIOCHOS 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants of the joint Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath motorcycle rally, ride from RAF Lakenheath to Madingley American Cemetery in Cambridge, England, Sept. 13, 2021. The rally is an annual event where motocyclists, both Airmen and civilians, ride as a group to commemorate service members Missing In Action and honor military Prisoners Of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)