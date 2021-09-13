Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing Airmen participate in INIOCHOS 22

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    09.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Participants of the joint Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath motorcycle rally, ride from RAF Lakenheath to Madingley American Cemetery in Cambridge, England, Sept. 13, 2021. The rally is an annual event where motocyclists, both Airmen and civilians, ride as a group to commemorate service members Missing In Action and honor military Prisoners Of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840089
    VIRIN: 220404-F-AF202-245
    Filename: DOD_108923027
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 

    This work, Liberty Wing Airmen participate in INIOCHOS 22, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    "USAF
    48th Fighter Wing"

