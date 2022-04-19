Earth Day - Water Conservation

Earth Day is Friday but at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, conserving water and energy is an everyday activity. Garrison energy manager Zach Eberbach explains what else happens when you turn on your faucets and why water conversation is more important as ever.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840085
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-QJ905-772
|Filename:
|DOD_108922960
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
