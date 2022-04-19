Earth Day - Water Conservation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Earth Day is Friday but at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, conserving water and energy is an everyday activity. Garrison energy manager Zach Eberbach explains what else happens when you turn on your faucets and why water conversation is more important as ever.