RAF Lakenheath Airmen arrive for INIOCHOS 22

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing arrive at Souda Bay, Greece for an integrated combat turn exercise on March 31, 2022. The ICT allows for synchronized and prepared responses to regional security threats and worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)