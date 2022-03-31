U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing arrive at Souda Bay, Greece for an integrated combat turn exercise on March 31, 2022. The ICT allows for synchronized and prepared responses to regional security threats and worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840079
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-AF202-685
|Filename:
|DOD_108922930
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Lakenheath Airmen arrive for INIOCHOS 22, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT