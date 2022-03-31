Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath Airmen arrive for INIOCHOS 22

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing arrive at Souda Bay, Greece for an integrated combat turn exercise on March 31, 2022. The ICT allows for synchronized and prepared responses to regional security threats and worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840079
    VIRIN: 220331-F-AF202-685
    Filename: DOD_108922930
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath Airmen arrive for INIOCHOS 22, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Strong Europe
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyAF
    INIOCHOS22

