Best Warrior competition in Baumholder

Installation Management Command-Europe held its Best Warrior competition April 10-13 at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder, Germany, military training area.

Thirteen competitors from garrisons across Europe endured rigorous tests of their skills, readiness and warrior spirit on the ranges and in the classrooms. The challenges included an unknown distance terrain run, day and night land navigation, multiple live fire ranges, and first aid.