    Best Warrior competition in Baumholder

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2022

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Installation Management Command-Europe held its Best Warrior competition April 10-13 at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Baumholder, Germany, military training area.
    Thirteen competitors from garrisons across Europe endured rigorous tests of their skills, readiness and warrior spirit on the ranges and in the classrooms. The challenges included an unknown distance terrain run, day and night land navigation, multiple live fire ranges, and first aid.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840078
    VIRIN: 220413-A-TG544-001
    Filename: DOD_108922929
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Best Warrior
    EUCOM
    Baumholder
    USArmy
    EUCO
    strongertogether

