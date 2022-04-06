The 7th Army Training Command hosted an award ceremony for US soldiers that earned the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur. The German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area, LTC Florian Rommel, awarded badges and certificates to soldiers that qualified on the German weapons systems.
This video was filmed April 6, 2022
Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SGT Shamel Joyner
Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta
Lower Third Information:
@00:12
LTC Florian Rommel, German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area
@01:01
SSG Marcellus Jordan, 7th Army Training Command NCO Academy Instructor
@01:18
MSG André Potlzer, Schützenschnur Range NCOIC
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840076
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-IQ277-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108922901
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge Ceremony (B-Roll), by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT