    German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge Ceremony (B-Roll)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta 

    AFN Bavaria

    The 7th Army Training Command hosted an award ceremony for US soldiers that earned the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur. The German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area, LTC Florian Rommel, awarded badges and certificates to soldiers that qualified on the German weapons systems.

    This video was filmed April 6, 2022
    Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SGT Shamel Joyner
    Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta

    Lower Third Information:

    @00:12
    LTC Florian Rommel, German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area

    @01:01
    SSG Marcellus Jordan, 7th Army Training Command NCO Academy Instructor

    @01:18
    MSG André Potlzer, Schützenschnur Range NCOIC

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 05:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840076
    VIRIN: 220406-A-IQ277-001
    Filename: DOD_108922901
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge Ceremony (B-Roll), by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th ATC
    German Marksmanship

