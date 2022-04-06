German Armed Forces Marksmanship Badge Ceremony (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 7th Army Training Command hosted an award ceremony for US soldiers that earned the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur. The German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area, LTC Florian Rommel, awarded badges and certificates to soldiers that qualified on the German weapons systems.



This video was filmed April 6, 2022

Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SGT Shamel Joyner

Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta



Lower Third Information:



@00:12

LTC Florian Rommel, German Military Representative for Grafenwoehr Training Area



@01:01

SSG Marcellus Jordan, 7th Army Training Command NCO Academy Instructor



@01:18

MSG André Potlzer, Schützenschnur Range NCOIC