    Bioenvironmental Flight Feature

    1, TURKEY

    02.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 39th Medical Group bioenvironmental flight explains their job and how they assist with mission readiness at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 02:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 839939
    VIRIN: 220208-F-DS607-001
    Filename: DOD_108922585
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: 1, TR

    This work, Bioenvironmental Flight Feature, by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    Turkey
    bioenvironmental
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

