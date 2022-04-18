Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Performs at Navy Week New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    220418-N-LX838-2001 NEW ORLEANS (April 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southeast perform as part of Navy Week New Orleans festivities. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in the their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 06:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839933
    VIRIN: 220418-N-LX838-2001
    Filename: DOD_108922511
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    This work, Navy Band Southeast Performs at Navy Week New Orleans, by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Week
    Navy Band
    New Orleans
    Sailors
    Mississippi River Bridge

