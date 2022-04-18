220418-N-LX838-2001 NEW ORLEANS (April 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southeast perform as part of Navy Week New Orleans festivities. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in the their Navy and increase awareness in cities that do not have a significant Navy presence.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 06:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839933
|VIRIN:
|220418-N-LX838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108922511
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Band Southeast Performs at Navy Week New Orleans, by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
