    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership San Angelo Visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers and Senior Airman Ashley Thrash

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomed Leadership San Angelo, a program dedicated to developing future community leaders, for an immersive base tour.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839917
    VIRIN: 220415-F-LY364-174
    Filename: DOD_108922202
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    community
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Leadership San Angelo

