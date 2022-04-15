Leadership San Angelo Visits Goodfellow

Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomed Leadership San Angelo, a program dedicated to developing future community leaders, for an immersive base tour.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 17:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839917
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-LY364-174
|Filename:
|DOD_108922202
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
