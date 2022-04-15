19th CES EOD Airmen organize Easter egg hunt for ASBVI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight organized a one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt for students at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. The EOD Airmen used their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)