    19th CES EOD Airmen organize Easter egg hunt for ASBVI

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight organized a one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt for students at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. The EOD Airmen used their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 16:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839914
    VIRIN: 220415-F-XY725-797
    Filename: DOD_108922192
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    EOD
    Easter
    Egg Hunt
    LRAFB
    Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

