19th CES EOD Airmen organize Easter egg hunt for ASBVI

Airmen assigned to the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight organized a one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt for students at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. The EOD Airmen used their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839914
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-XY725-797
|Filename:
|DOD_108922192
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
